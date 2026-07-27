Manipur police recover 29 firearms, large cache of ammunition in Imphal East search operation

Manipur Police on Sunday, July 26 recovered 29 firearms, a bomb and a substantial quantity of ammunition during a search operation launched in the Wakha Ching area of Imphal East district following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of armed miscreants.

According to police, the operation was initiated at around 6.15 pm after security agencies received reliable information about the suspected movement of armed individuals in the area. Teams from the Special Commando Unit, Khabeisoi, led by Dr. S. Ibomcha Singh, IPS, Commandant of the 6th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and in-charge of the Special Commando Unit, along with Officer-in-Charge of the Special Commando Unit Subedar L. Bibekananda Singh and personnel of the 6th IRB, rushed to the location and launched frisking, checking and search operations.

During an extensive search in the jungle area of Wakha Hill, opposite Shelloi Langmai Composite Farm, the security personnel detected four suspicious plastic bags concealed in the forest.

The search led to the recovery of 29 firearms, comprising five Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), two INSAS rifles with straight butt, two INSAS rifles with folding butt, two AK Ghatak rifles, one INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG), six .303 rifles, three double-barrel breech-loading (DBBL) guns, seven single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) guns and one pump-action gun. Several magazines for the recovered weapons were also seized.

Security forces also recovered one lathode bomb, 530 rounds of .303 live ammunition, 64 rounds of 7.62 mm SLR ammunition, 19 INSAS live rounds, six rounds of 5.56 mm carbine ammunition, 40 drill cartridges and 17 chargers for .303 rifles.

Police said further search operations in the area are continuing to trace any additional arms, explosives or other incriminating materials. The recovery forms part of the ongoing security efforts aimed at locating and removing illegally concealed weapons in the state