Manipur police recover 40kg explosive rocket in major arms crackdown

A major counter-insurgency sweep led to the seizure of an improvised long-range rocket packed with nearly 40 kilograms of explosive in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police confirmed on November 26. The device, found on November 11 in Gelmol village, was accompanied by a launching stand and a battery, indicating it was ready for use.

The discovery formed part of a broader security operation across multiple districts. In Kangpokpi, forces recovered a significant stockpile of weapons near Songlung village, including a German-made rifle, two bolt-action rifles, four pull-mechanism rifles, an improvised mortar, hand grenades, detonators and a radio set.

A separate sweep in the Gelbung jungle yielded additional arms: a CMG carbine, a .303 rifle, two pistols, nine bolt-action rifles, a country-made SBBL, a locally assembled grenade, plastic explosives and communication devices.

Police said the recoveries highlight ongoing concerns over the movement of sophisticated weaponry in conflict-affected areas and emphasised that operations would continue.