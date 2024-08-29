Manipur Police have arrested four police personnel and one civilian in connection with an arms snatching case that occurred on August 27, 2024. The incident took place at Leikinthabi under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West District, where unknown armed miscreants forcibly took three rifles and four magazines containing 80 live rounds from police personnel.

The arrested persons have been identified as Meisnam Krishnadas, 57 years; Maibam Shanjit Singh, 34 years; Longjam Jayenta Singh, 52 years; Oinam Banti Singh, 30 years-all police personnel-and Mainam Bomcha, 45 years, a civilian. The suspects have been committed to 10 days' police custody for further investigation.

Continuing with the previous incident, another heavy raid was carried out by Manipur Police in Sekta Awang Leikai, Imphal East District on August 28, 2024. Recovered in the process was a significant quantity of arms and ammunition consisting of three INSAS rifles with magazines, one small-calibre rifle with magazine, one INSAS LMG rifle with magazine, two AK-56 rifles with magazines, 130 live ammunitions, two mobile phones, and nine miscellaneous including military fatigues.