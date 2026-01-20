Manipur police recover arms cache in Kangpokpi hills, seize communication devices in Kakching

Manipur security forces recovered a cache of firearms and ammunition from a hill range in Kangpokpi district, highlighting continued concerns over the movement of illegal weapons in remote areas.

The recovery was made from the hill range between Wainem and Aigejang under the jurisdiction of New Keithelmanbi police station.

Officials said the seizure included five bolt-action rifles, one pistol with an empty magazine, one .22 mm pistol with an empty magazine, seven 12-bore cartridges, two rounds of .22 mm ammunition, one pompi and one pompi round.

On the same day, a separate operation led to the recovery of communication equipment from the Sugnu area under Sugnu police station in Kakching district. Security personnel seized two Baofeng handsets and one P-cap from the location.

Authorities said the recoveries were part of ongoing operations aimed at preventing the circulation of illegal arms and disrupting logistics and communication networks used by armed groups.

Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the weapons and equipment, and whether the two recoveries are linked.