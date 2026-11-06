Security personnel recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Imphal East district, while police arrested three people for allegedly supplying illegal local liquor in separate operations across Manipur on November 5.

Personnel of the 7th Manipur Rifles, deployed at Meikhang Post, recovered the weapons and explosives from the foothills of West Meikhang during routine area domination and patrolling.

The seized items included a country-made 7.62 mm bolt-action rifle, a 9 mm pistol, two magazines, 11 hand grenades, three detonators, grenade accessories and 47 rounds of assorted ammunition and cartridges.

In another operation, the Criminal Investigation Department (CDO), Imphal East, arrested three people during routine frisking and checking at Langdum Lamkhai in the Keirao area in the early hours of November 5.

The arrested individuals were identified as Puthem Thouba Singh alias Raghumani (30), from Andro Leitan Pekpham; Khunumayum Shantikumar Singh alias Naocha (25), from Andro Khuman; and Longjam Sanathoi Meitei alias Thoiba (28), from Andro Uchol Awang Leikai.

Police seized 580 litres of local liquor and two cars during the operation. The arrested individuals and seized items were subsequently handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of Excise Porompat for further action.

Meanwhile, police detained two people and seized three sets of Lagao dice during an anti-gambling drive in and around Nambol on November 4.

As part of preventive measures in the area, police also detained eight people and seized 30 litres of locally distilled (DIC) liquor and 10 cans of beer.