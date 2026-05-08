Manipur police recover arms, IEDs and rocket shells in Churachandpur search operation

Security forces recovered a cache of arms, explosives and tactical gear from Hengkapkot area under Churachandpur police station in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on May 7, police said.

The recovered items included three single-barrel rifles, one .303 rifle and a Pompi launcher. Police also seized four rocket shells, a 500-gram cylindrical improvised explosive device (IED) and a four-kilogram conical IED during the operation.

Apart from weapons and explosives, security personnel recovered four bulletproof jackets, two helmets and a radio set charger from the area.

Police said seven fired cases of AK-47 ammunition and four fired cases of 7.62 mm ammunition were also found at the site, indicating possible militant activity in the area.

The recovery was made as part of ongoing search and area domination operations being carried out across vulnerable and hill districts of the state to trace illegal arms and explosives.

Authorities have intensified such operations in recent months amid continuing security concerns in parts of Manipur.