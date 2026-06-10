Manipur police recover bodies of six suspected hostages during massive search operation, probe begins

The mortal remains of six persons believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on May 13 were recovered on Wednesday, June 10, following an intensive search operation involving state and central security forces.

According to official sources, the recovery was made after nearly 24 hours of sustained search efforts conducted by around 450 personnel from the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles. The operation was supported by sniffer dog units and forensic expert teams.

Police said necessary legal formalities are being carried out and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The development comes a day after 14 Kuki detainees were released and handed over to the Senapati district administration through the intervention of the United Naga Council (UNC), in a move aimed at easing tensions arising from recent inter-community hostilities in the state.

An executive member of the UNC stated that the release of the detainees was undertaken on humanitarian grounds and reflected the Naga community's commitment to cultural values, principles of conflict ethics, international humanitarian norms, and the protection of human rights.

The UNC representative said the decision was influenced by assurances reportedly conveyed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the Chief Minister of Nagaland regarding ongoing efforts to trace six missing Naga hostages. Appeals from several Christian organisations and the Chief Minister of Meghalaya also contributed to the decision to proceed with the release.

According to the UNC, the Manipur government had assured the organisation that efforts were being made to determine the whereabouts of the six missing Naga individuals.

The hostage crisis originated in the aftermath of a deadly ambush at Kotlen on May 13. Following the incident, 18 Nagas from Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district were allegedly taken hostage by Kuki groups at Leilon Vaiphei. In retaliation, Naga groups detained 28 Kuki individuals.

Subsequent negotiations facilitated the release of several detainees from both communities. However, six Naga hostages and 14 Kuki detainees remained in captivity, raising concerns over their safety and well-being.

Efforts by the UNC to secure the release of the remaining 14 Kuki detainees had earlier faced resistance from sections of the Naga community, resulting in a delay. The detainees were eventually released on June 9 and formally handed over to the Senapati district administration and Senapati Police Station.

The recovery of the six bodies marks a significant and tragic development in the hostage case. Authorities have not yet formally identified the deceased, and further details are expected following forensic examination and completion of the ongoing investigation.