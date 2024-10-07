Continuing efforts to maintain vigilance and tighten security in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur, the police launched search operations and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

In Wabagai Natekhong, Turenmei, Kakching District, the security forces recovered three Carbine with Magazine, one Air Gun Rifle, two Single Barrel, one 9mm pistol with magazine, 14 no. 36 HE Grenade without Detonator, one 51 mm. Mortar, two no. 2 MK-III Grenade, one suspected container weighing 4.755 kg Explosive IED, four Detonators, six Tear Smoke Shell, two Anti-Riot Rubber Bullet, one Stinger Cartridge, two Tube Launching, three Arming Ring, 34 Live ammunition, 25 Explosive Cartridge, 18 7.62 mm Fired Case, ten Fired Explosive Cartridge, one Baofeng set with Charger, one Helmet, two BP cover, two BP Plate (local made), and one pair of Jungle Boots.

In a similar operation, a search operation conducted in the Chingkham Ching area of Thoubal District uncovered a large stockpile of weaponry. The items were seized during a coordinated operation, reflecting the heightened state of alertness among security forces in the region.

The security forces also ensured the safe movement of 349 vehicles carrying essential supplies along National Highway 2. With increased security presence in vulnerable areas, convoys were provided to sensitive stretches to safeguard the transit of goods and materials across districts.

A total of 109 Naka checkpoints were set up across both the hill and valley districts, enhancing surveillance and law enforcement.