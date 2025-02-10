A major security breach occurred on the night of 8th February 2025 when around 30 armed miscreants, equipped with sophisticated weapons, attacked a police outpost at Kakmayai in Thoubal District.

The assailants overpowered the police personnel on duty and looted nine firearms, including six Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) and three AK-series rifles, before escaping.

However, in a swift response, security personnel managed to detain one of the attackers, identified as Hijam Ningthem Singh (49) of Moirangpurel Mamang Leikai. Upon interrogation, Singh was revealed to be a member of the proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

Following extensive search operations, Manipur Police successfully recovered eight out of the nine looted weapons on 9th February 2025 from the Ngamukhong foothill area.

The recovered arms included three AK rifles and five SLRs.

In a continued crackdown, security forces launched large-scale combing operations in Ningel, Malom, Toubul, and Langathel areas. During the operation, a KCP hideout was busted at Langathel Chingkhong, leading to the seizure of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including:

48 live rounds of Insas and AK ammunition

25 empty cases of assorted ammunition

11 high-explosive (HE) grenades

2 arming rings

2 tube launchers

1 Carbine SMG magazine, 1 INSAS magazine, and 1 9mm pistol with a magazine containing three live rounds



Also Read: Manipur: Arms-ammunition looted from IRB outpost in Thoubal

1 stun shell

1 Nikon binocular

7 shoulder badges of KCP (PWG) and a nameplate marked "LAM MEITEI"

1 white Maruti Gypsy

5 bulletproof vests, 4 bulletproof plates, and 3 armored helmets

Various military fatigues and other miscellaneous items

Authorities have intensified their investigations, and further operations are underway to locate the remaining looted firearm and other militant hideouts. Security agencies remain on high alert to prevent any further insurgent activities in the region.

The incident underscores the persistent challenges of insurgency in Manipur and the resilience of security forces in countering such threats. Further updates are awaited as investigations continue.