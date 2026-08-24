Manipur Police recover over 1,200 rounds of ammunition, rifles and guns in multiple operations

Security forces recovered a large cache of firearms, ammunition and protective gear during separate search and checking operations across Manipur on August 23 and 24.

During a joint cordon-and-search operation at J Songtun village in Kangpokpi on August 24, teams of Manipur Police, CRPF, RAF and CoBRA recovered two country-made 12-bore guns and 14 other 12-bore guns bearing different manufacturer, serial and licence markings.

The operation also led to the seizure of 1,225 rounds of 12-bore ammunition, six VHF/wireless sets with three chargers, a Golden Antler telescope, 18 BP vests and a pouch.

The recovery led to tension during the withdrawal of the security forces, with villagers, mainly women, blocking the road with stones and demanding the return of the firearms and ammunition. Security personnel dispersed the crowd and brought the situation under control.

Separately, teams of CDO-IW arrested a 26-year-old man during frisking and checking at Moidangpok Maning Leikai on August 23. The man was identified as Oinam Gipson Singh alias Gypsy alias Cheichatpa, son of O Binod Singh of Kwakeithel Laishram Leikai in Imphal West.

A .32 pistol, along with a magazine containing four rounds of .32 ammunition, was recovered from his possession.

Another joint operation was conducted on August 24 at the foothills of Sinam Kom village under Sagolmang police station in Imphal East. Acting on intelligence corroborated by 4 Mahar (Borders), a team of CDO/Imphal East and 28 Assam Rifles carried out the search.

The team recovered a 7.62 SLR rifle with a magazine, a 5.56 INSAS rifle with two magazines and a 9 mm pistol with a magazine. The cache also included a Pompi gun, a country-made lethal gun and two single-barrel guns.

Security forces further recovered three No. 36 hand grenades, one MG2 mortar shell, 45 rounds of assorted live ammunition, four BP plates, eight BP jackets and two helmets.

The recoveries come amid continued security operations targeting illegal arms and ammunition in different parts of the state.