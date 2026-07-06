Manipur police recover suspected IED, mortar shells in Kangpokpi; arrest two juvenile KNF(MC) cadres

Security forces on Monday, July 6 arrested two juvenile active cadres of the Kuki National Front (Military Council) [KNF(MC)] during an operation in Manipur's Churachandpur district and recovered 77 rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition from their possession, officials said.

According to officials, the operation was conducted at a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) at P. Geljang in Churachandpur district. The two juveniles were apprehended along with 77 live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition. Further investigation is underway.

In a separate operation on the same day, personnel of the Manipur Police recovered a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) and four locally made mortar shells during area domination and foot patrolling at Chiru village in the Phayeng area under Kangchup Police Station in Kangpokpi district.

The recovered explosives were detected during routine security operations carried out as part of intensified area domination measures in the region. The suspected IED and mortar shells were secured, and further necessary action is being taken in accordance with established procedures.