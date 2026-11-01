Two bodies were recovered in Manipur on November 1 during a joint search operation launched following the disappearance of two persons from Taphou Kuki village on October 28.

Manipur Police, CRPF, Assam Rifles, CoBRA and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted an extensive search operation in the area east of National Highway-2, along the SP Road.

The operation was part of a series of search efforts initiated after the two persons went missing from the village. Multiple teams comprising security personnel had been deployed to trace them.

The bodies were recovered during a thorough search of the area. Police are carrying out the necessary legal formalities and other procedures.

Security forces will continue search and combing operations in the area to identify and apprehend those responsible for the incident.