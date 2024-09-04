The Manipur Police recovered two unexploded mortar HE bombs from Haraothel, Kangpokpi district during their frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Meanwhile, in a similar operation which was conducted in various districts of Manipur, the police ensured movement of 67 and 273 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items. Strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 103 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 212 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

The police during their search operation exercise at Mark hill, Kangpokpi district recovered one AK-47 rifle along with magazine, one HK-33 rifle along with magazine, one triple barrel rifle, one .22 rifle, one bolt action rifle, one 12-inch single bore barrel rifle, one HE-36 hand grenade, one Motorola radio set, ten live ammunition rounds, seventy-five fired cases, one broken INSAS rifle magazine, one Machete, three bulletproof jackets, two black cloth, four blankets, one jungle shoe, two backpack bags, one black rain cape, one combat coat.