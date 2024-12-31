Security forces seized a significant arsenal of weapons and equipment during targeted search operations across hill and valley districts of Manipur, officials reported.

The cache, discovered along Sagaishabi Road (Konchak Yangbi Road) in Imphal West District, includes a modified .303 rifle equipped with sniper scope capabilities, highlighting growing concerns about sophisticated weaponry in the region.

Among the recovered items were:

Two 9mm pistols with magazines

One carbine with magazine

Three single barrel guns

Twelve rounds of 9mm ammunition

Two single barrel ammunition rounds

Four hand grenades

One smoke grenade

One Baofeng wireless communication set

The operations focused on vulnerable and fringe areas, demonstrating ongoing efforts to maintain security in the region. This discovery marks one of several recent security sweeps aimed at curbing potential threats in the area.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the source of the weapons and potential connections to local security concerns.