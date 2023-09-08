The Manipur Police on September 8 refuted all the rumours in response to social media posts claiming an exchange of gunfire between miscreants and Meetei village volunteers.

The police clarification said that the incident in question was actually related to an exchange of fire between security forces and armed miscreants at Pallel village in Kakching district.

''There are posts on social media regarding the exchange of fire between Kuki militants and Meetei village volunteers, which is not correct. It is clarified that the incident was related to firing between security forces and armed miscreants at Pallel,'' the Manipur police wrote on micro-blogging site X.

There are posts on social media regarding exchange of fire between Kuki militants and Meetei village volunteers,which is not correct .



It is clarified that the incident was related to firing between security forces and armed miscreants at Pallel. — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) September 8, 2023

On September 8, fresh violence started in the periphery areas between the Tengnoupal districts and Kakching's village named Pallel, one individual lost his life and over 60 others sustained injuries after Assam Rifles personnel allegedly opened fire and deployed tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

It is worth mentioning that this morning around 7:15 a.m. miscreants attacked the Pallel village in Tengnoupal District.

Also read: Fresh violence in Manipur, one killed, 60 injured in Kakching's Pallel village