The Manipur police on September 18 reacted to the news of one Meitei man being beaten up by some Kuki men at Murnika, New Delhi that went viral on Social Media.

Further on verification, it was found to be false and misleading information and the police have also urged the public to desist from publishing/uploading/sharing any such fake/false news during this sensitive time.

Today, on 18/09/2023, a news of one Meitei man being beaten up by some Kuki men at Murnika, New Delhi went viral on Social Media. On verification it was found to be a false and misleading information. Public are requested to desist from publishing/uploading/sharing any such… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) September 18, 2023

Earlier on September 15, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu strongly condemned the recent racially motivated assault on an Arunachalee student in Delhi.



Also Read: Brutal assault on Arunachalee student in Delhi, CM Pema Khandu condemns

The victim, identified as Hongmay Ngemu, a Class 12 student at CSKM Public School in South Delhi, was brutally attacked without provocation in Kharak Rewada village on August 25.

The incident came to light when a video of the assault, showing the accused, Neelu Pradhan, physically assaulting Ngemu, went viral on social media. Ngemu sustained severe injuries to his head, leg, and arm, requiring multiple stitches on his head.

Ngemu's elder sister, who later learned of the incident, revealed that they faced difficulties when trying to register a case with the local police. Initially, they were told that the case required a medical examination of the victim, but when they visited AIIMS for the examination, they were informed that the police should accompany them.