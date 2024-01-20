Manipur Police on January 20 took to the microblogging site X to deny the allegations made by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), Kuki Inpi Manipur. The accusations, presented through press releases on January 17, 2024, on social media platforms, claimed that security forces were collaborating with Valley-Based Insurgent Groups (VBIGs) and Meitei militants disguised as security forces in Moreh.

The allegation of Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), Kuki Inpi Manipur through their press releases dated 17th January, 2024 in social media against security forces regarding collaboration with Valley-Based Insurgent Groups (VBIGs) and Meitei militants disguised as security forces… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) January 20, 2024

The official statement from Manipur Police categorically refuted these claims, describing them as baseless and misleading. The police asserted that there is no truth to the allegations put forth by COTU and stated their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The controversy stems from the press releases circulated on social media platforms, accusing security forces of collaborating with Valley-Based Insurgent Groups and Meitei militants in Moreh in Manipur.

Earlier, Manipur Police disclosed that their operation resulted in the recovery of an arsenal of weapons and explosives. The seized items include 02 Pompi Guns, 02 9mm Country-made pistols, 01 Country-made pistol, 01 Revolver (Made in Japan), 10 ammunition of 7.62mm LMG, 08 ammunition of 7.62mm AK, 03 No 36 Hand Grenades, 02 No 36 Hand Grenade detonators, 03 UBGL GTG-40mm HE MG-3, 01 51 Mor Ill-Lot no 76 K, 01 Pompi round, 01 IED (Weight- 2.5 Kgs), and 01 Country-made pistol Magazine. These items were recovered from K.Songlung and K.Ponlen areas of Kangpokpi district.