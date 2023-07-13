The Manipur Police have taken legal action against Meitei Leepun chief Pramot Singh, filing a criminal case against him on charges including promoting enmity between groups and criminal conspiracy. The case was registered on July 8 at the Kangpokpi police station following a complaint lodged by the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi, according to a government source.

The KSO accused the Meitei Leepun chief and another group, the Arambai Tenggol, of instigating violence in Manipur.

The ongoing ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities escalated following a tribal solidarity march on May 3, resulting in a loss of more than 140 lives and displacement of over 54,000 people.

The Kuki Students Organisation filed a complaint on June 13, and the FIR was officially registered on July 8. The Manipur Police are now investigating the matter, gathering evidence to substantiate the allegations against Pramot Singh.

Meanwhile, on July 9, the Association of Meiteis in the Americas (AMA) organized day-long peace demonstrations in San Francisco, California, and on June 25th in Austin, Texas. The demonstrations aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing violent conflict in Manipur, India.

During these peaceful gatherings, Manipuri women dressed in traditional Phanek attire held placards with powerful messages such as "End The Violence," "Save Manipur," "National Security Matters, Protect the Integrity of Manipur," "Ho Ima Manipur, Nang gumbi leite Ima" (Oh Mother Manipur, we are your children), and "Disarm for peace." The participants called for immediate action to end the violence, address the crisis, and draw attention to the urgent issues hindering the rehabilitation and return to normalcy in Manipur.