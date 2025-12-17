Manipur police register FIR after indiscriminate firing in Torbung; recover arms and IED

Police have registered a First Information Report and launched an investigation following indiscriminate gunfire by Kuki armed groups at Torbung on December 16, 2025.

Security forces have significantly strengthened their presence across the affected area, with joint teams conducting intensive combing operations to ensure public safety and prevent further violence.

Senior police officials, including the Deputy Inspector General, visited the scene to assess the situation firsthand and coordinate the response.

During extensive search operations in Kangvai, security personnel recovered a substantial weapons cache. The haul included one long-range improvised pumpi, four medium-range improvised pumpis, and one barrel-blasted medium-range improvised pumpi. Authorities also discovered a single-barrelled firearm and 17 empty cartridge cases of various calibres.

Most critically, teams found an improvised explosive device weighing approximately three kilogrammes. The Bomb Disposal Squad safely neutralised and disposed of the IED, preventing potential casualties.

Security forces have established a heightened presence throughout the area, which remains under strict surveillance. Authorities have confirmed the situation is now under control, according to a statement from Manipur police on social media.

The incident adds to ongoing security concerns in the region, where tensions between different armed groups continue to pose challenges for law enforcement.