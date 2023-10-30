The recent declaration by a Joint Students' Body in Manipur, calling for every Friday to be observed as a weekly holiday for government offices and educational institutions, has garnered stern reactions from state authorities. In response to this unauthorized proclamation, Churachandpur Police Station on October 29 registered a suo-motu First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the Manipur government has labeled the notice as "totally illegal" and warned against acts that could jeopardize communal harmony and national security.

The Joint Students' Body, reportedly based in Churachandpur District, circulated a public reminder notice on October 26, 2023, through various media platforms, including social media and WhatsApp groups. The notice contained a deliberate attempt to rename institutions and places, alongside a public declaration to observe Fridays as holidays for all government institutions, including the offices of District Collectors (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs), Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), and government schools and colleges in Churachandpur.

In light of these developments, the Manipur state government has taken a strong stance against actions that pose a threat to communal harmony, peaceful coexistence, and national security. The government stated that any unauthorized spreading of messages, materials, press releases, or public notices that could disrupt law and order would be treated with the utmost sensitivity.

In response to the recent developments, the state authorities have issued a public advisory, urging the general public and public functionaries not to rely on the illegitimate posts, materials, press releases, or public notices. They have also requested the public not to engage in any form of unwanted acts or violence.

Earlier on October 28, the Manipur government, through Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, denounced the notice, citing it as "totally illegal" and expressing concern over the potential disruption to the normal functioning of government institutions and communal harmony.