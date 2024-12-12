Manipur Police filed an FIR on Thursday, December 12, following the destruction of approximately 14 acres of poppy plantations in Thonglang Akutpa village, Kangpokpi. The operation, conducted jointly by the police and the Forest Department on December 10, targeted illegal poppy cultivation in the region.

The action is part of Manipur's ongoing "War on Drugs" campaign, which has intensified in recent weeks. Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the Ukhrul police, Forest Department, BSF, and district administration for destroying 45 acres of poppy cultivation in Mapithel hill range, Phungyar. Two individuals, Letkhohao Haokip (37) and Hegou Khongsai (30), were arrested at the site.

Recent operations have uncovered widespread illegal poppy cultivation across the state. On December 6, four individuals were apprehended in Ukhrul district, where 30 acres of poppy fields were destroyed. A day earlier, police cleared 8.6 acres of poppy fields near the Makuilongdi jungle in Senapati district.

Security forces have also intensified search operations targeting illegal arms and militant activities. On December 11, Manipur Police and Assam Rifles apprehended three PREPAK (Pro) cadres in Thoubal district for extortion and arms possession.

In separate operations, a cache of arms and ammunition was seized in Chandel and Churachandpur districts, including an AK-47 rifle, local-made mortars, live bombs, and multiple firearms. These actions reflect the state’s comprehensive strategy to curb drug cultivation and address insurgency-related activities.