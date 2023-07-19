A case against unknown miscreants has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district for parading two women naked on May 4 in Kangkopi district, said Manipur police on July 19.

As per the complaint, with regard to this incident, the alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangkopi district where two women were stripped naked and dragged to a paddy field by a mob.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the police have also started the investigation after registering the case.

''All out effort to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked. As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder, etc was registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubal District) against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started. The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest,'' the Manipur police tweeted.

*All out effort to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked :*



As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder etc



1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 19, 2023

The visual which went viral shows two women stripped naked and dragged to a paddy field by a mob.

Miffed over the incident, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum condemned the incident and claimed that the women belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribe while the mob, which molested them were Meiteis.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh told India Today NE that the government took suo motto cognizance of the video and ordered a probe. The complaint filed at Saikul Police station by Thangboi Vaiphei, 65, chief of B. Phainom village, alleges that a third woman was gang-raped by the mob.

The FIR was registered on June 21, more than a month after the incident. The case has been registered under Section 153A/398/427/436/448/302/354/364/326/376/34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25(1C) of the Arms Act.

“This is a crime against humanity. As soon as this video came to my notice today, I asked the police to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible. Action will be taken against police officers too if they are found to be negligent in taking quick action,” Chief Minister Singh told India Today NE.

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