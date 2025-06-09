Manipur witnessed a fresh wave of protests following a series of high-profile arrests made by central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in connection with criminal and insurgency-related activities.

According to a statement shared by the Manipur Police on social media, former Head Constable Ashem Kanan Singh (46) was arrested by the CBI in Imphal. Singh, who was dismissed from service on March 3, 2025, faced multiple allegations, including cross-border arms smuggling and involvement in serious criminal offences. His arrest on June 7 sparked protests in various valley areas, prompting the police and security forces to swiftly intervene and restore order.

Simultaneously, the NIA has made significant progress in a case linked to a deadly ambush on January 17, 2024, in Moreh, Tengnoupal district, that claimed the lives of two police commandos and left several others injured.

CBI and NIA have issued press releases regarding certain arrests made recently; details of which are given below:

Ashem Kanan Singh (46) was arrested by CBI in Imphal, Manipur. He was a Head Constable in Manipur Police till he was terminated from service on 3rd March 2025 for his… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) June 9, 2025

Three individuals allegedly involved in the attack were arrested. Thangminlen Mate, affiliated with Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal (KIT), was nabbed on May 19 from Silchar, Assam. Two others—Kamginthang Gangte of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Hentinthang Kipgen alias Thangneo Kipgen, associated with the Village Volunteers group in Churachandpur—were apprehended by the NIA from Manipur on June 6.

In response to these arrests, several civil society organisations (CSOs) called for shutdowns and organized rallies in Tengnoupal and Moreh on June 6 and 7.

Appealing for calm, the Manipur Police urged citizens not to support such protest calls, stressing that the individuals apprehended were involved in “unlawful and criminal activities.” The police assured the public that they are committed to maintaining peace and order across the state.