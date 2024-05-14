A person abducted by unidentified armed miscreants from Loitang Khunou, Imphal West District, Manipur, was rescued by local police.

Following a rigorous search operation and raid on suspected locations near Lamdeng in Chakhulong Kabui Khul, Imphal West District, the individual was successfully rescued who was allegedly abducted on May 13, stated police on May 14.

Security forces also conducted search operations in the surrounding and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts.



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Items recovered during these operations include one locally-made Pumpi, one .22 mm locally-made Pistol, one locally-made .22 mm Pistol magazine, and one locally-made SBBL from Govajang village (SQ 2227) off IT road, Kangpokpi District.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 220 and 250 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 130 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 70 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.