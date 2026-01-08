Manipur police rescue four youths from militant recruitment operation in Imphal West

Manipur Police have rescued four young people who were being forcibly recruited into a banned militant organisation, following the arrest of an active cadre member in Imphal West district.

Officers detained Phamdom Dinesh Singh, 37, known by the aliases Wangba and Thembung, at his residence in Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai Lairembi Leirak under Patsoi Police Station jurisdiction on January 6.

Singh is an active member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) and was allegedly engaged in recruiting young people into the outfit.

The four individuals, who had been confined in a rented property at Langjing, were freed during the operation. Police recovered a mobile handset and an unregistered Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle from the accused.

The arrest highlights ongoing concerns about militant groups attempting to expand their ranks by targeting vulnerable youth in the region. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of those rescued, citing security reasons.