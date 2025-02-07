Security forces in Manipur have dealt a significant blow to criminal activities across the state, rescuing two abducted civilians and seizing a substantial quantity of illegal drugs and weapons in multiple operations this week.

In the first operation on February 5, Manipur Police successfully rescued two abducted labourers from Assam - Rintu Mina, 37, and Montu Sheikh, 20 - who had been kidnapped near the Public Hospital in Hatta. Police arrested the alleged kidnapper, Md. Anwar Hussain, 41, from the Kairang-Heingang Khong area.

The following day saw two major drug busts. At Moreh Gate No. 1, security forces apprehended Zamkholun Baite, 40, with approximately 1.5 kg of WIY tablets.

In a separate operation in Bishnupur District, forces arrested Md. Tajuddin, 29, who was found carrying 1,041 grams of suspected brown sugar. Both suspects were caught with vehicles and mobile phones.

A sweep of the Wangoo Mameiching and Nongyai Hill range yielded a significant weapons cache, including a Single Barrel Gun, an SLR Rifle, two high-explosive grenades, tear gas munitions, and two improvised explosive devices weighing approximately 600 grams.