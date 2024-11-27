Manipur police successfully rescued a kidnapped medical officer, Dr. Kh. Nabakeshore, who was abducted from Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai on the morning of November 22. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom and issued threats against the victim’s life if their demands were not met.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police tracked the victim to a farmhouse in Lamdeng under Lamshang Police Station. The rescue operation, conducted on November 24, 2024, led to the arrest of four individuals:

Wahengbam Ramananda, alias Rousow or Luwangamba, reportedly linked to KCP (MC) Lalumba.

Wahengbam Usharani, alias Piyari or Abem.

Naoraibam Joyshankar, aged 39.

Leichombam Bipin Singh, aged 32.

From the suspects’ possession, law enforcement recovered:

A 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine.

A .32 mm pistol with a magazine.

10 live rounds of .32 caliber ammunition.

Subsequently, on November 26, 2024, another suspect, Paonam Shamungou, alias Pintu, was apprehended. A follow-up search at the residence of Ramananda revealed a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and suspected narcotics, including:

Three pistols (one loaded with three rounds of 9mm ammunition).

A revolver and two carbine magazines.

28 rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition and one round of 7.62 mm ammunition.

Four detonators and a .22 rifle with a magazine.

Eight soap caps suspected to contain heroin No. 4.

Authorities are continuing investigations to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the case.

Manipur Police have reiterated their commitment to public safety and urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to ensure a secure environment.