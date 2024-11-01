A team of Manipur Police led by SDPO Yairipok, in collaboration with the Mumbai Police, successfully rescued a missing minor girl from Jasai in Navi Mumbai.

The operation took place under the jurisdiction of the Uran Police Station on October 31.

The accused, identified as Laishram Sanathoi Singh, whose real name is Abdul Mannaf Choudhury, aged 25, is from Jirighat Bagicha Part-I, Assam. He has been arrested in connection with the case.

Authorities are currently undertaking necessary legal procedures, including a medical examination of the minor, to ensure her well-being and further the investigation.

The Manipur Police team (from Thoubal District) also comprises women police personnel of the Women Police Station.

After transit remand is obtained from the concerned Magistrate and other authorities’ permission is obtained for transporting the arrested accused, the police team will return to Manipur soon for further necessary legal procedures.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, in separate incidents, the combined security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from Panjang village in the upper reaches of Thangjing ridge under Churachandpur district.

Police officials said that during the search operation, the arms and ammunition recovered, including four Rockets, each 7 to 8 feet in length, two large country-made mortars, one medium-sized country-made mortar, three improvised mortar bombs, one radio set, and some grenades.