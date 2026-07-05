Manipur Police rescue two Assam residents from illegal confinement over debt

Two residents of Assam who were allegedly held illegally as collateral in connection with an unpaid debt have been rescued from Manipur's Ukhrul district, police said on Sunday, July 5.

According to Manipur Police, the rescue operation was launched after a complaint was received from Titabar Police Station in Assam. The complaint was lodged by Munin Kachari of Jorhat, who alleged that on June 12, a man identified as Dibyajyoti Saikia had left his brother with an unidentified individual at Khamsom in Manipur's Senapati district as security against an outstanding financial liability after failing to repay the amount.

Acting on the complaint, police carried out a search operation and traced the two victims at Changta village under Lungchon Maiphai Police Station in Ukhrul district. They were rescued on Friday.

The rescued men have been identified as Kasob Kachari (29) and Ajay Gogoi (33). Both were brought safely to Senapati Police Station on Saturday, police said.

No arrests have been made so far, and an investigation into the case is underway.