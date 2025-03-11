Manipur police rescued two minor girls and arrested two active cadres of the banned outfit Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) in Kakching district for attempting to recruit them into the militant organisation.

The girls were rescued from Kakching Bazar and Wangbal Laikon, Thoubal, while the arrested militants were identified as Moirangthem Romen Singh (23) of Moirang Bazar Maning Moiranghtem Leikai and Nongmaithem Mohendro Singh (54) of Kakching Thonglan.

A scooter and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The minors were later presented before the Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Thoubal, for further legal procedures.

This operation was part of a series of successful crackdowns on militant activities across Manipur.

On March 10, security forces arrested two active cadres of Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Wangoo Sabal, Bishnupur district. The individuals, Pukhrambam Bimol Singh (39) and Athokpam Surchandra Singh (42), were found in possession of mobile phones and Aadhaar cards.

In another raid the same day, an active member of the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), Ningombam Bonbon Singh (45), was apprehended from Keirao Wangkhem, Ngariyan Chingkhong in Imphal East district.

He was allegedly involved in extortion from the public, private businesses, and government officials, as well as arms trafficking. Security forces seized pistols and live ammunition from him.

On March 9, Manipur Police also arrested two militants of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP/PWG) from Haobam Marak Keisham Leikai, Imphal West. The duo was engaged in extorting money from the general public and shopkeepers. The police confiscated four high-explosive grenades (without detonators), two mobile phones, cash, and a two-wheeler from their possession.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians and dismantling militant networks operating in the region.