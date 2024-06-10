Manipur Police successfully rescued a hostage and apprehended two active members of the proscribed outfit, United National Liberation Front (UNLF), on June 8.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police launched a rescue operation in Santipur, Imphal West, where they found Ashem Ojitkumar Singh, aged 45, allegedly held captive by the militants. The timely intervention led to Singh's safe release.

During the operation, the police also arrested two UNLF members identified as Shamurailatpam Dhanaraj Sharma and Naorem Lanchenba Singh. The arrested militants were in possession of various incriminating items, including a pistol, nine live rounds of ammunition, a demand letter from the UNLF, three mobile phones, and a four-wheeler vehicle.