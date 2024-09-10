The Manipur Police issued a press note today, September 10 detailing their response to violent protests that erupted in the state capital. According to the statement, "a large group of people comprising mostly of student groups" violated prohibitory curfew orders and attempted to march towards Raj Bhavan.

According to the police reoprt, the security personnel on duty along with Executive Magistrate tried to pacify the congregation and warned them to disperse peacefully. However, the situation escalated when "the protestors, possibly which miscreants had also infiltrated, turned violent and started pelting stones towards the Police personnel."

In response, law enforcement used "mild force" to disperse the crowds at both BT Road and Kakwa Bazar. The police noted that "several people including police personnel got minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals."

The press release emphasised the importance of lawful demonstrations, stating: "Protests and demonstrations may be done in a peaceful manner after taking due permission from the concerned authorities."

Authorities also warned against the spread of misinformation, noting that "Police is monitoring such fake news/rumours on social media critically and strong legal action will be taken up against anyone circulating any such fake news/rumours."

The statement detailed ongoing security measures, including search operations that yielded a significant cache of weapons. The police reported recovering items such as sniper rifles, improvised mortars, and various explosives from vulnerable areas.

The Manipur Police appealed to the public "to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," highlighting ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the region.