Manipur Police has said that Paoginlal Hangsing and Tinginlun Chongloi, two residents of Taphou Kuki village in Senapati district, were abducted before their bodies were recovered from a forested area along the Senapati-Paibung Road.

Addressing the media on November 10, ADGP (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said the two men were last seen near Maranmai village in Senapati district.

He said police immediately registered an FIR, examined witnesses and questioned a large number of people following the incident. Intensive search operations were subsequently conducted under the supervision of senior officers, involving joint teams of Manipur Police, CRPF, CoBRA, BSF, Assam Rifles and the Army.

"The bodies of the two deceased were recovered from a forested area along Senapati-Paibung Road, approximately 14 kilometres east of National Highway 2," Lhatoo said.

He added that search and investigation operations were continuing daily to apprehend those responsible.

According to the ADGP, intelligence inputs, physical evidence and detailed technical analysis have helped investigators identify individuals who may be involved in the killings.

"The culprits will definitely be caught," he said.

Lhatoo further said the Manipur government's proposal to transfer the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was at an advanced stage, and the necessary orders were awaited.