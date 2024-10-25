Manipur's police force secured a financial benefits package through a new agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI) on October 24. The deal promises accident insurance coverage up to Rs 1 crore for police personnel, marking a major development in financial protection for law enforcement officers in the northeastern state.

IGP (Administration) Konsam Jayanta and SBI Regional Manager Khumukcham Okendra Singh signed the Memorandum of Understanding at the Director General of Police office, with DGP Rajiv Singh witnessing the ceremony.

The salary package introduces substantial insurance benefits, including an additional coverage of Rs 10 lakhs, alongside specialised financial services for police families. This marks the first such comprehensive financial agreement for Manipur's police force.

Senior officials from both organisations attended the signing, underlining the strategic importance of the partnership between the state's primary law enforcement agency and India's largest public sector bank.