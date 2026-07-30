Manipur police, security forces arrest three including armed suspect and woman insurgent cadre in separate operations

Security forces and Manipur Police on July 29 arrested three individuals in separate operations across the state, including an armed suspect, an active woman cadre of a banned militant outfit, and an alleged extortionist linked to an unregistered organisation.

In the first operation, Manipur Police arrested Moirangthem Sanjoy alias Aya (33), a resident of Khagempalli Pankha Nganapi Thong Mamang in Imphal West district, from the North AOC area under Imphal Police Station. Police said the accused was involved in an earlier incident of firing at a public place in the North AOC area. A .45 NPB pistol with a magazine and five live rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession.

In a separate operation, security forces apprehended Luwangthem Ronita Devi alias Toro (24), an active woman cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) [KCP (Nongdrenkhomba)]. She was arrested from the Khurai Heikhrumakhong area under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. Ronita is a resident of Keirao Wangkhem Maning Leikai.

In another operation, security forces arrested Oinam Nikarson Singh (27), an alleged extortionist and active member of the People's United Youth Alliance (PUYA), an unregistered youth organisation. He was apprehended from his residence at Leimapokpam Mayai Leikai under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur district.

During the search, security personnel seized three receipt booklets and documents containing details of employees of the Health Department from his possession.

The arrests were part of the ongoing security operations being carried out across Manipur to curb militancy, illegal arms possession and extortion activities.