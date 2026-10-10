Manipur Police, security forces arrest woman RPF/PLA cadre in Bishnupur
Manipur Police and security forces arrested an alleged woman RPF/PLA cadre in Bishnupur. The case centres on claims she stored and later delivered a hand grenade, prompting further investigation.
- The joint operation was carried out at Thinungei village on reliable intelligence
- Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Laimayum Naobi Devi, alias Nirupama
- She allegedly hid a hand grenade at home on her handler's instructions
A joint team of Imphal East District Police and security forces arrested an alleged active woman cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) and its armed wing, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), during a counter-insurgency operation in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on October 9.
The arrested woman has been identified as Laimayum Naobi Devi, also known as Nirupama, aged 37. The operation was conducted at Thinungei village based on what officials described as reliable intelligence.
According to the police, the woman allegedly concealed a hand grenade at her residence in 2025 on the instructions of her handler. She is also alleged to have delivered the explosive device to an unidentified person near the main gate of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal around 15 days before her arrest.
Further investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged delivery and identify the person who received the grenade.
The arrest comes amid ongoing counter-insurgency operations by Manipur Police and security forces against suspected insurgent activities in the state.
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