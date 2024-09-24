The Manipur Police and Border Security Force (BSF), led by the Indian Army, launched a joint operation in the general area of Bungjang village, on the fringes of the Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts of Manipur and seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

Acting on specific information, the team successfully conducted the operation, recovering an arms cache being used by miscreants. The personnel also recovered one sniper rifle, one heavy calibre launcher, one pistol, one single barrel gun, ammunition and multiple war like stores.

Following the operation, the captured arms and war-like stores were handed over to Manipur police for further investigation and disposal.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

The security forces remain vigilant and committed for an early restoration of peace and prosperity in Manipur.