Manipur Police seize 1,000 litres of DIC liquor in Moidangpok, two detained

A joint team of Patsoi Police Station and CDO/Imphal West detained a Bolero pickup and recovered approximately 1,000 litres of DIC liquor at Moidangpok Mamang Leikai on September 8.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS11FC-9358, was intercepted during the operation, following which the suspected liquor was detected.

Two individuals were detained in connection with the seizure. They have been identified as Sangbamang Pamei (24), son of Dindu Panmei and a resident of Chaangdai Village, Akhui, Tamenglong, and Ningthoujam Tappu Singh (46), son of N. Achanba Singh and a resident of Moidangpok Mamang Leikai.

Following the seizure, the DIC liquor, the two detained persons and the Bolero pickup were handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of Excise Station, New Keithelmanbi, for further formalities and necessary action.