Manipur police recovered a total of 10.5 kg of suspected heroin powder and a significant cache of arms and ammunition as part of an ongoing operation against drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling.

Following the apprehension of three drug smugglers along with 5.5 kg of suspected heroin on March 25, 2025, security forces intensified their investigation, leading to the discovery of an abandoned Bolero vehicle in Imphal East on March 26. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 419 soap cases containing approximately 5 kg of suspected heroin powder, bringing the total haul to 880 soap cases containing 10.5 kg of the illicit substance.

The operation also led to the discovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Khullen Village and surrounding areas under Thoubal Dam Police Station in Imphal East District, as well as from the foothill area of Wapokpi under Sugnu Police Station in Kakching District.

Among the recovered items were:

Firearms: 2 AK-56 rifles, 1 SLR rifle, 1 SMG carbine, 1 9mm pistol

Explosives: 5 hand grenades, 7 tube launchers, 4 aluminum explosives, 2 Lathode shells

Ammunition: Over 150 rounds of live ammunition, including AK, INSAS, .303, SLR, and Amogh Carbine bullets

Tactical Gear: Bulletproof helmets, bulletproof jackets, combat uniforms, and riot control equipment

Communication Devices: Multiple handheld radio sets and chargers

The seized weapons and explosives indicate a larger nexus involving both drug trafficking and illegal arms dealings in the region. Authorities have launched further investigations to identify the network behind the smuggling operations and take necessary legal actions against those involved.