Manipur Police conducted a series of special drives against illegal gambling and the sale of illicit liquor across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts on November 3 and 4, seizing gambling materials and local liquor and detaining three persons.

In Imphal East district, the City Development Organisation (CDO) conducted special drives on November 4 at various locations to curb illegal gambling and the sale of liquor. During the operation, police seized four sets of Lagao dice from Mantripukhri, Khabam and Thambalkhong. Those allegedly involved in the gambling activities fled from the spots after noticing the police personnel.

In a separate drive at Naharup Thongkhong, police seized 40 litres of locally brewed liquor from three outlets.

Meanwhile, Imphal West District Police conducted special drives against illegal gambling activities at multiple locations on November 3 as part of efforts to maintain peace and public order. During the operation, police seized 93 gambling dice and other materials allegedly used in the activities.

In Bishnupur district, police conducted a similar operation in the Nambol area on November 3, during which two persons were detained and nine sets of Lagao gambling dice were seized.

Thoubal District Police also carried out special drives at various locations on the same day. Three persons were detained, while police seized 11 sets of gambling dice, 10 gambling charts and 15 wicket baskets allegedly used in illegal gambling activities.

The coordinated drives form part of the district police units' efforts to curb illegal gambling and liquor-related activities and maintain law and order across Manipur.