Manipur police seize 1200 cases of foreign liquor, detain truck driver in Imphal West

Manipur Police on Monday, December 22 detained a truck driver and seized a large consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) during a routine operation in Imphal West district.



According to police sources, the interception took place at the Keithelmanbi area under the jurisdiction of Patsoi Police Station. The vehicle, bearing registration number MN05C-3481, was being driven by Ahongshangbam Thenden Singh (55), a resident of Khaidem Awang Leikai.



Upon inspection, police recovered 1,200 cases of IMFL from the truck. The consignment was allegedly being transported illegally, prompting immediate action by the authorities.



The driver was detained on the spot, and both the vehicle and the seized liquor were taken into custody. Police have initiated further investigation to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment, as well as to determine whether the seizure is linked to a larger liquor smuggling network.



Legal proceedings under relevant sections of the law are underway, police added.