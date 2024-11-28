Manipur Police intercepted a four-wheeler on Pallel Chandel Road, uncovering 135 grams of suspected heroin concealed within 11 soap cases inside the vehicle. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Md. Rousan, was promptly arrested, and authorities seized the car, the narcotics, and a mobile phone from his possession.

Meanwhile, security forces intensified search operations and area domination exercises across vulnerable regions in the hill and valley districts of the state. These efforts aim to curb illegal activities and ensure public safety in sensitive zones.

The movement of 262 and 336 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively, was successfully facilitated with strict security protocols in place. Security convoys have been deployed along critical stretches to guarantee the safe passage of goods.

Additionally, a total of 94 Nakas and checkpoints have been set up in various districts, covering both hill and valley areas. Despite these heightened measures, no detentions were reported for violations across the state, reflecting the efficacy of the security arrangements.

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