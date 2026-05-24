Manipur Police seize 189 kg opium seeds, one arrested along NH-102

Manipur Police arrested a 34-year-old man and seized 189.05 kg of opium seeds during an operation along National Highway-102 in Tengnoupal district on May 23.

The accused, identified as Tholung Koshel Lamkang from Thamnapokpi in Tengnoupal district, was arrested from the Pallel Chandel Lamkhai area. Police also seized an A-Star vehicle bearing registration number MN06LB-1903 from his possession.

Meanwhile, security forces continued search operations and area domination exercises in vulnerable and fringe areas across several districts of the state.

Authorities said movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities along NH-37 remained uninterrupted under security arrangements. A total of 316 vehicles transporting essential goods were escorted through sensitive stretches of the highway to ensure safe passage.

Security agencies also set up 114 nakas and checkpoints across hill and valley districts as part of intensified surveillance and monitoring measures.