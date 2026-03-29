Manipur police seize 207 soap cases of heroin in Churachandpur; two arrested

Manipur Police, along with a joint team of security forces and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), carried out a major anti-narcotics operation on March 28, intercepting two vehicles at Ngathal ground in Churachandpur and recovering 207 soap cases of heroin.

The team stopped a DI Tata and a Scorpio during the operation and arrested the drivers — Paumuanlian Tungnung (23) of Vaal Veng village and Lianminthang Neihsial (26) of Nazareth village in Saikot. The contraband was recovered during a search of the vehicles.

Officials said the seizure highlights ongoing efforts by Manipur Police to curb drug trafficking in the region, particularly in vulnerable border areas.

On the same day, a training session on the investigation of NDPS cases was held at Tengnoupal district Police Headquarters. The Public Prosecutor (NDPS), Additional Public Prosecutor (NDPS), and Deputy Director of Prosecution (POCSO) briefed investigating officers, emphasising better coordination between police and prosecution to strengthen case outcomes.