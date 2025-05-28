Security forces in Manipur seized approximately 2.4 kilograms of suspected brown sugar during a routine vehicle check on Tuesday, apprehending two individuals in a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

The contraband was discovered concealed within the body panels of a Bolero pickup truck at Biisho bridge under Maram Police Station in Senapati District. Officers found 220 soap cases containing the suspected narcotic substance hidden inside the vehicle's framework during their inspection.

Two individuals were detained in connection with the seizure: Mayarngam Khokyar, 45, from Kalhang village in Ukhrul District, who was driving the vehicle, and his passenger, Nima Sherpa, 34, from Sadim Naga village in Senapati District.

Brown sugar, a crude form of heroin, has become increasingly prevalent in the northeastern states, contributing to rising addiction rates and associated criminal activities. The substantial quantity seized suggests this was likely part of a larger distribution network rather than personal use.

Police sources indicated that further investigation is underway to trace the origin and intended destination of the contraband, as well as to identify other potential accomplices in the trafficking operation.