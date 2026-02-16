Manipur Police seize 240 beer cans, arrest man in Kakching

Manipur Police on February 15, intercepted a vehicle along the Pallel–Chandel Road in Kakching district and seized 240 beer cans, arresting one individual in connection with the case.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out under the jurisdiction of Pallel Police Station during routine frisking and checking. The intercepted vehicle, a Tata Tiago bearing registration number MN01G-7842, was stopped for inspection along the strategic road stretch.

Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered 240 cans of beer suspected to be transported without valid authorization.

The occupant of the vehicle was identified as 40-year-old Mayengbam Dhanajit Singh, a resident of Wabagai Awang Leikai in Kakching district. He was taken into custody on the spot.

Officials confirmed that the seized liquor has been confiscated and necessary legal procedures have been initiated. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment.