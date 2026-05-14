Manipur Police seize 250 litres of DIC liquor, one arrested in Imphal West

Manipur Police on May 13 arrested one person in connection with illegal liquor transportation from the Lamsang Bazar area under Lamsang Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Mutum Inao Singh (30), a resident of Tronglaobi Awang Leikai.

During the operation conducted on May 13, police seized approximately 250 litres of DIC liquor from his possession. An Eco Van WB 22U4023 allegedly used for transportation of the liquor was also seized during the operation.

Police stated that the apprehended individual along with the seized items was handed over to the Kangchup Excise Department for further necessary legal action and investigation.