Manipur police on June 5, seized 2.88 kilograms of suspected brown sugar during a routine check near Daili village along National Highway-2 in Kangpokpi district, Manipur.

A four-wheeler (Hyundai Creta) was intercepted near the area under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi Police Station. Upon inspection, authorities discovered 75 soap cases containing a suspected narcotic substance concealed within the vehicle. The total weight, including packaging, was recorded at 2.88 kg.

The driver and a passenger were taken into custody on the spot. They were identified as M Ngaiyu Vekhe and A Dahnii Abraham, both residents of Thingba Khullen in the Senapati district.

The vehicle, the suspected contraband, and both individuals were handed over to the police for further legal action. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the source and the possible network behind the smuggling attempt.