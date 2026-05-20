Manipur police seize 288 SP capsules, arrest two during operation in Kakching

Manipur Police arrested two persons from the Pallel Laimanai Chingjin area under Kakching Police Station in Kakching district on May 18 in connection with the recovery of suspected contraband substances.

The arrested individuals were identified as Th. Vini (52) and Ayola Shinglai (55), both residents of Liwa Leikun Village in Liwa Sarei area of Chandel district.

According to police, a total of 288 SP capsules and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession during the operation.

Meanwhile, security forces continued search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across multiple districts of the state as part of ongoing security measures.

Officials said movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was ensured under security cover. Altogether 299 vehicles transporting essential items were escorted through sensitive stretches to facilitate safe and uninterrupted movement.

Authorities also stated that strict security arrangements have been put in place in vulnerable locations across the state. Security convoys are being deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order and ensure safe transit.

In addition, a total of 113 nakas and checkpoints were set up across various hill and valley districts of Manipur as part of intensified security and monitoring measures.