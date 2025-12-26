Manipur Police seize 310 grams of heroin, arrest 29-year-old in Imphal East

Manipur Police arrested a 29-year-old man on December 24 and recovered heroin worth a significant haul in a targeted operation in Imphal East district, underscoring the state’s ongoing crackdown on narcotics.

The accused, Md. Mustakim, a resident of Sangaiyumpham Pt-1, was picked up from Mantripukhri under Heingang Police Station. Police said 24 soap cases of Heroin No. 4 weighing around 310 grams were recovered from his possession.

A four-wheeler allegedly used in the operation—a Maruti Swift bearing registration number AS-01-BE-7900—was also seized.

Officials indicated that the arrest followed specific intelligence inputs and that further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and possible links beyond the district.

Earlier the same day, security forces made another major recovery in the state. A 29-year-old man, Ilaj Ali Laskar of Lalpani, was arrested from the Chandrapur area under Jiribam police station limits.

Authorities recovered 1.6 lakh psychotropic tablets engraved with “WY/R”, weighing about 18.6 kg, along with a truck bearing registration number AS24 AC-3721, allegedly used to transport the consignment.

Police said the twin seizures reflect sustained enforcement pressure against drug trafficking routes cutting across Manipur and neighbouring Assam, with more arrests likely as investigations progress.